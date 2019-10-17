MUMBAI — Television actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, who has given some great performances across varied mythological shows, will be seen next in &TV’s mythological “Kahat Hanuman… Jai Shri Ram,” produced by Peninsula Pictures.
Basking in the glory of appreciation from viewers, Wadhwa has carved a niche for himself in the mythological genre.
The actor began his career with the portrayal of Dushasan, went on to essay Hanuman, and now plays the character of Bali in “Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram.”
Talking about portraying yet another mythological character, the actor says, “I am quite excited to essay the character of Bali – a different character from my previous shows. I already have a lot of my fans reaching out to tell me how much they are looking forward to seeing me.”
“In fact, I keep getting calls for auditions for some or other mythological shows and characters. Undoubtedly, mythos has become my thing as I participate regularly in the plays as well as television series. I am one of the fortunate ones to be given this opportunity to create a niche for myself in this genre. Although I have done quite a few dramas, the kind of recognition and appreciation that I have received portraying the character on-screen is completely unmatchable.”
Speaking about the challenges that come with it, Wadhwa adds, “The mythology genre is a different ballgame altogether and completely different from daily soaps. These are deeply rooted in beliefs and cultural traditions, hence dialect plays a very crucial role.”
“Having a good command over Hindi language is a must and the diction must be right. Moreover, during the shoot, one is decked up in heavy makeup, costumes and jewelry, which isn’t easy to carry, and it takes a while to get accustomed to it. For me, this has become my comfort zone and I believe that doing a soap is a cakewalk if you have done a mythological.”
“Kahat Hanuman… Jai Shri Ram” on &TV will narrate the story of Lord Hanuman’s origin. It is set to take the viewers on an interesting mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravana’s reign of terror.
