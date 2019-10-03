MUMBAI — Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rannvijay Singha, Tara Sharma, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bham, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, among others, graced the red carpet of NBA India Games 2019 Welcome Reception Oct. 3, hosted to celebrate the premiere of pre-season games in India.
The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play in two pre-season games in Mumbai, marking the first games the NBA has played in India and the first games staged in the country by a North American sports league.
The NBA India Games 2019 will take place Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at the Dome, SVP, NSCI Stadium here.
