Priyanka Has Baby Via Surrogacy

NEW YORK (IANS) - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the surrogacy route to have a baby. PC made the surprise announcement on social media.
On Instagram, Priyanka said: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."
Immediately after the announcement, more than 1.73 million of Priyanka's followers shared her joy on Instagram, showering her with heart emojis.
The celebrities who celebrated included the late basketball star Kobe Bryant's wife and philanthropist, Vanessa, Kal Penn, Shefalee Shah, Katrina Kaif, Lara Datta, Sania Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and Radhika Jones, editor of 'Vanity Fair', where Priyanka is on the cover of the February 2022 edition.
