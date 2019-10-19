MUMBAI — “The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” has partnered with PVR Pictures for their India distribution. This follows back-to-back distribution agreements with Roadside Attractions for the U.S. market and Mile End for the Canadian market, with both releasing the film Nov. 15.
PVR Pictures Ltd. CEO Kamal Gianchandani, said, ““The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” is an enthralling story that has been an inspiration for many generations. We are excited to bring this gem to millions of Indian movie-goers.”
“Swati Bhise, with whom we had the pleasure of distributing “The Man Who Knew Infinity,” has created an epic about India’s greatest heroine and researched the language, costumes and other 19th century detail in great depth. We’re delighted that Swati has brought this great Indian heroine to global audiences.”
Written by Swati Bhise, Devika Bhise and Olivia Emden and directed by Bhise, the film stars Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Jodhi May and Derek Jacobi.
“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” tells the true story of the legendary Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, a feminist icon in India and a fearless freedom fighter. In 1857’s India, this 24-year old led her people into battle against the British Empire.
This real-life wonder woman’s insurrection shifted the balance of power in the region and set in motion the demise of the notorious British East India Company and the beginning of the British Raj under Queen Victoria.
Swati said, “It’s a great honor to be represented by PVR in India, where they have the distinction of thinking outside the box. It’s a privilege to share this epic historical Hollywood film on an Indian subject with an international cast. It’s also the first of its kind with an Indian female lead actor in a Hollywood film and a first to be dubbed in Marathi, as we salute the Rani’s roots.”
“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” releases all over India Nov. 29. It will be the second film on the subject in 2019 after “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” and if its trailer is any indication, concentrates on the character of the queen rather than the actor who plays her role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.