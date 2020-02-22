MUMBAI — Raj Kundra and wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed Samisha into this world. Shetty surprised her fans by announcing that husband Raj and she had welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. Born Feb.15, she has been named Samisha. The ecstatic mother revealed that the name was a blend of Sanskrit and Russian.
An elated second-time father, Raj, told Mid-Day, “We love being parents, and we loved every bit of it with Viaan Raj, our son. Now, the joy and happiness has doubled with Samisha. We have wanted a second child for a long time. God was kind, and science was in our favor. This child is the answer to all our prayers, mostly Viaan’s. This feeling is surreal.”
Shetty is on the verge of a comeback in films this year.
