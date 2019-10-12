MUMBAI — Recently, the cast of ‘83’’ returned to India after they wrapped up shooting, and a wrap-up party was hosted by Deepika Padukone.
Talking about the experience at Lords Stadium in London, director Kabir Khan said, “We shot for five days at Lords, entering the Members-Only Long Room, where no camera had ventured before, the dressing-rooms and locker-rooms, and then stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup had been presented to Kapil (Dev)-sir.”
“And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer Singh to hold. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted Cut.”
‘83’’ traces the iconic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup series.
Singh plays Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin is Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem essays Mohinder Amarnath and Chirag Patil will be seen as Sandeep Patil, while Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo as Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.
Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83’’ is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit screens Apr. 10, 2020. Pritam scores music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.