MUMBAI — At the wrap-up party of the film “‘83” held in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have seen shaking a leg on the recently-released song “Housefull 4” song titled “Shaitan Ka Saala.”
The quirky song featuring Akshay Kumar released recently has had its signature step taking over the internet, as Ayushmann Khurrana grooved on the same song, and now its Singh has also seen dancing on the tune. Incidentally, the song’s mukhda goes “Bala Bala Shaitan Ka Saala” as per Kumar’s name in the film, and Khurrana is acting in a film named “Bala!”
On Oct. 6, the song launch of “Shaitan Ka Saala” happened in Hyderabad on a grand scale. Singh, who flew into the city directly from the “’83” party, will be in Hyderabad for about a week and will wrap up “Sooryavanshi.” The cop universe film stars Akshay “Bala” Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Singh as Simmba, the latter two in cameos.
