MUMBAI — Ananya Panday, who is just one film old, was felicitated with the title of the ‘Rising Star’ at a recent function. But more importantly, the actress is one of the most talked-about celebrities on social media. The actress has started an initiative called “So Positive” that speaks against cyber-bullying, and this has managed to garner immense respect for her.
Reign Man Ranveer Singh, no less, is all praises for this initiative. The actor gave a big shout-out to it and Panday shared a video, wherein Singh expresses how proud he feels about the actress and the initiative. The actress took to social media and shared the video, saying: “Thank you for making me and everyone else around you smile. We need more people in the world like you @ranveersingh ❤ @sopositivedsr.”
After Ananya urged people to pledge to not abuse on social media with an intention to hurt, within 24 hours, a staggering 3000-plus people took a pledge in helping build a clean and healthy social media environment.
On Gandhi Jayanti this year, which interestingly also marks the fifth anniversary of the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign, Panday’s DSR (Digital Social Responsibility) initiative “So Positive” kick-started a new campaign and in no time, netizens came in to pledge along with the actress against the evil of social media bullying.
Panday urged her followers and other viewers to take a pledge for ‘clean’ social media usage, just like she did. This campaign propels ahead her prime initiative called “So Positive” with the aim to curb the pertinent problem of social media and cyber-bullying and thereby spread positivity.
Panday kick-started the campaign with an informative video, wherein she talks about the repercussions of social media bullying, and the solution for it that holds much relevance.
Three months ago, Ananya had launched her Digital Social Responsibility initiative “So Positive (SO+).” She had taken to Instagram and posted: “A part of growing up is taking responsibility & as a woke Millennial I, Ananya Panday introduce y’all to my Digital Social Responsibility initiative ‘So+’ ❤ @sopositivedsr.”
The girl sure is doing some “Chunky” (Oops!) stuff for the social and societal good.
We all need to be the change that we want to see around us. Today, I have pledged that I won’t use abusive language on social media to hurt someone. If you also feel that we need our social environment to be cleaner and positive, please take this step for a #SwachhSocialMedia. pic.twitter.com/npR9W5F0zY— Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) October 2, 2019
