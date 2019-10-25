MUMBAI — “Bigg Boss,” touted as the most watched reality show on Indian television, is in its 13th season. This season is soaring high and therefore, Score Trends India brings the ranking of all 13 contestants before and after the launch of the reality show.
One of the most renowned actresses of Indian television is contestant Rashami Desai, who has surpassed co-contestant and former flame Siddharth Shukla on the chart of Score Trends India. Desai leads the chart with a score of 100 points, while Shukla stands second with 80.39 points. Before the launch of the show, Shukla was on the top, but within a week of its launch, Desai acquired the top rank.
Another popular television actress, Dalljiet Kaur, scored 71.93 points and maintained her no. 3 position, with Paras Chhabra at 71.64 and no. 4 after the launch. Kaur was evicted in the second week itself, therefore giving a safe passage for Paras in the coming weeks. Shefali Bagga, who ranked 12th before the launch jumped to 6th position after the show began airing.
Mahira Sharma is ranking 7th with 56.49 points, followed by writer Siddharth Dey with 52.14 points in the 8th position. Aarti Singh garnered a lot of popularity before the launch of “Bigg Boss 13” by ranking 4th, but dropped to rank no. 9 with 51.34 points.
Shehnaaz Gill ranked 10th with 35.28 points, followed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee at no. 11. Anu Malik was in the 12th position before his eviction, and Kashmiri model Asim Riaz’s popularity is at a low with a mere 3.78 points in rank 13.
These statistics are authenticated and researched by the US-based media tech, Score Trends India.
Ashwani Kaul, co-founder of Score Trends which is US-based, reveals, “Before the show commenced, we collected data from over 600 news sources across 14 languages in India to analyze the media. These included Facebook, Twitter, print publications, viral news on social media, broadcast and digital platforms. Various sophisticated algorithms then help us to process this massive amount of data and arrive at the scores and rankings of celebrities.”
