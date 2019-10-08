MUMBAI —“The Sky Is Pink” team experienced a momentous occasion when they met the real Chaudharys, the family on whom their film is based, at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 for the film’s world premiere.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf met Aditi, Niren and Ishaan Chaudhary. The three actors were accompanied by director Shonali Bose and producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala.
“The Sky Is Pink” is the story of a family that does not give up despite all the odds and a love story of a couple that traverses decades and continents, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter, Aisha. While Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha, Saraf plays her brother Ishaan, and Chopra and Akhtar play their parents, Aditi and Niren Chaudhary.
Chopra said, “This is the third time I am essaying a role based on a real person, and it has been a privilege to essay the character of Aditi. I’m honored that Aditi and Shonali trusted and chose me to tell this amazing story.”
Akhtar added, “I didn’t imitate Niren in the film, but I understood that, at the core, the emotions were similar.” And Saraf said, “I had met Ishaan only once when he was in London on the day when we were shooting a crucial scene. The strength that he possesses is powerful and humbling at the same time.”
It was a huge moment for the Chaudharys, too. Aditi remarked, “I am grateful that a prominent and powerful woman like Priyanka is portraying me. The actors portraying us are perfect; we couldn’t have asked for more.” Aisha’s father Niren said, “I am delighted that Farhan has essayed my part. He is effortless and authentic.” Ishaan stated, “Rohit is exceptional in the way he has captured the relationship that I had with Aisha — the love, the laughter and the heartbreak.”
“The Sky is Pink” is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with S K Global and Purple Pebble Pictures. Pritam tunes lyrics by Gulzar. The film is slated to release Oct. 11.
