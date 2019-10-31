MUMBAI — Roshni Walia, who essays the role of Tara Mane in Sony Entertainment Television’s “Tara from Satara,” recently bagged herself a chance of working with Rajkummar Rao. She is being seen in a new promotional video for the government with the tagline of India Wali Diwali.
The 18 year-old actress is featured on the official YouTube page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Walia said, “It was a great opportunity to work for our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the fact that I am a part of a video that featured on his official YouTube page fills me with pride. It feels good to be a part of a noble cause.”
“Just a small sequence with Rajkummar Rao taught me so much. I have always been a fan of his acting skills and wish to get to work with him again in the future,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.