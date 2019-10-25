MUMBAI — The team of “RRR” remembered freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, the inspiration for one of the characters, on his 118th birth anniversary.
S.S. Rajamouli’s film has piqued the interest of the audience ever since it was announced, and the makers recalled Sri Komaram Bheem Guru on the occasion.
The team took to social media and shared, “Remembering the bravery and grit of revolutionary freedom fighter Sri Komaram Bheem garu on his birth anniversary! We are excited to show you on the screen as young Bheem in #RRR!”
Rajamouli believes that Indian films about freedom fighters until today have showcased the dire part of their lives as they fight against enslavement. Taking a new direction, Rajamouli wishes to depict the heroes in a bigger way. “I want to paint the entire canvas with a new brush altogether, so that the universe I create contains valor, energy, and grit,” he said.
“RRR” has created quite a buzz as their social media account has already crossed 100k followers. Only a few movies are able to achieve this feat in such a short span. This is the first time Rajamouli is making a movie inspired by real-life characters.
Starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, “RRR” brings to screen the fresh chemistry of Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as Sita. Ajay Devgn plays a significant role. Mounted on a huge scale of Rs. 350-400 crore, “RRR” is produced by D.V.V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment and will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in 10 Indian languages simultaneously. M.M. Kreem scores music.
