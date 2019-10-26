MUMBAI — To take on a big-ticket release like “Housefull 4” head-on, you need one of two things: confidence, or misplaced overconfidence.
We do not know which category the makers of “Saand Ki Aankh” falls into, but thanks to Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, it is probably the first, along with the undying hope of every small filmmaker that the “biggie” will turn out to be a fiasco — we have had three of four such examples of behemoths that staggered in 2019!
A biopic on the Tomar women Prakashi (Taapsee Pannu) and Chandru (Bhumi Pednekar), who became sharpshooters at the age of 60, faced a patriarchal setup in their own homes and doggedly got their respective daughters also to shine in that arena and bloom in life, becomes great fodder for an enchanting “Dangal”-esque biopic. What is missing here is Aamir Khan as producer and actor, and a masterly director at the helm.
Make no mistake, for a first-timer, writer-turned director Tushar Hiarnandani delivers. He doles out a knockout punch in the fiery climax (where the village Panchayat decides on the four women’s fate) and in the post-climax where Chandru’s daughter Seema (Pritha Bakshi) wins Silver for India. The emotional voltage is maintained, especially in key sequences, and so is the wry humor, as the ladies initially tolerate the hypocritical yet autocratic men, led by Tau (Prakash Jha), the head of the family.
It does become more than a little incredible that the men (Tau reads newspapers, and presumably, so does the village) do not come to know how the women travel to participate in tournaments and keep winning across the country, becoming famous and yet no one comes to know for over four years!), but since this is a real story, we will leave thought on that department open.
What, however, is clear is that for the first 30-odd minutes of a long 2.20-plus narration, the film just meanders, often boring and confusing the viewer. The dialect is also too heavy many a times, and Bhumi’s dialogues very often are inaudible — even later in parts. After this, the pace remains uneven throughout and the film is stretched by a good 20 minutes or more.
The technical side is average, the “Gold” song good but over-produced and the background score (Vishal Mishra) both overdone and too rock guitar-heavy.
Where the film scores is in the lead performances: it is largely grandmother’s day out when Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar take on the feisty grandmas’ roles and lift the film by leagues. Without them, the movie (with a title not commonly understood in Hindi) would have been a non-starter. Bhumi, especially, is that little bit more authentic in looks, and her expressions are remarkably spot-on.
Prakash Jha plays the tyrant effectively and Viineet Kumar is excellent as the doctor-turned-coach. The rest of the cast does well, and the old lady stands out among them, though we could not identify that actor. Of the two young girls, Pritha Bakshi is superb, while Sara Arjun as Seema Tomar is cute. Shaad Randhawa in a cameo fails to impress.
The film has its heart in the right place, and is the third wholesome film that has involved the deviant Anurag Kashyap (as producer only) after “Queen” and “Hasee Toh Phasee.” With some more detailing and a lot of crispness in the narration, this film would have gone places. It is a decent watch, but it remains to be seen if audiences are willing to invest time and money on it in the festive season.
Rating: ***
Produced by: Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap & Nidhi Parmar
Directed by: Tushar Hiranandnani
Written by: Balwinder Singh Janjua
Music: Vishal Mishra
Starring: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Viineet Kumar Singh, Prakash Jha, Shaad Randhawa, Kuldeep Sareen, Pawan Chopra, Sara Arjun, Himanshu Sharma, Nikhat Khan, Pritha Bakshi & others
