MUMBAI — Apoorva Lakhia’s “Crackdown” on Voot Select has created quite a buzz among the fans for its fabulous trailer. The spy thriller is next in line from the maker of films like “Ek Ajnabee” and “Shootout At Lokhandwala.”
Saba Saudagar, who is well-known for “Booo... Sabki Phategi” and “Gandii Baat,” is in a mood to surprise the audience with a never-seen-before avatar. The actress will be seen playing an important part alongside Iqbal Khan, Saqib Saleem, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia in this thriller-action series.
Says the actress, “It was a great learning experience to work with Apoorva sir and talented actors like Saqib, Iqbal and Shriya. We all connected well while shooting the show and I am really excited about this project. My character has elements of mystery, so I can’t really reveal much, but I am sure the audiences will be taken by surprise after watching me in this series. This character is entirely different from the ones I have played before."
The web series is based on the working of RAW, the Indian intelligence agency. Not much has been revealed about the plot of the series but t it is a fast-moving thriller with lots of twists and turns. The series has been shot at many locations across the world and will stream on Voot Select Sept. 23.
