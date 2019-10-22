MUMBAI — Chulbul Robinhood Pandey a.k.a. Salman Khan introduced the audience to Khushi, played by debutante Saiee M. Manjrekar, a new addition to the cast of the “Dabangg” franchise. She is filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter.
To give a befitting introduction to Khushi, the makers shared a motion poster wherein Chulbul Panday is walking over and introducing Saiee as Khushi, an innocent and beautiful woman. Chulbul’s one-liner wherein he mentions that
“Inki Khushi Ke Liye Hum Kisiko Bhi Dukhi Kar Sakte Hain (I can spoil anyone else’s happiness to make her happy”) has caught attention and everyone is wondering who the new lady in Chulbul’s life is.
Earlier, posters of Chulbul Pandey, Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and Balli (Kichu Sudeep), the villain of “Dabangg 3,” received a great response. The addition of Saiee to the cast has indeed added a lot more excitement and intrigue around the film.
Audiences are eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the film that will be launched Oct. 23. The much-awaited film is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is slated for release Dec. 20. Sajid-Wajid composed the music.
