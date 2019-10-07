MUMBAI — Model Sanjana Sanghi, who makes her debut in Mukesh Chhabra’s “Dil Bechara,” the remake of the American romantic drama “Fault in Our Stars” opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, came for a meet-and-greet with the kids of Standard VI at Mumbai’s Shastri Nagar Municipal Public School.
On completing a decade of service, Teach For India, the non-profit organization that is a part of the Teach For All network, welcomed Sanghi and she decided to share her hopes and dreams with the kids.
Sanghi began by introducing herself to the kids and speaking to them about her career aspirations when she was young, after which the kids were asked to pen down their hopes and dreams on paper. With assistance from Shwetha and Shilpa Sharma, the Teach For India Fellows in charge of this class, the kids drew what they wanted to become or what they hoped for in the future.
Sanghi then picked her favorite few and asked the kids to explain their drawings. In the mix were children who aspired to be doctors, cricketers, YouTubers, actors, engineers, pilots, air-hostesses and more. The actress also participated in the activity.
The kids enjoyed learning about the various career options available to them and Sanghi, a Delhi University topper, was happy to answer any questions they had about school, college and acting as a profession. The session ended with all the kids lining up for an autograph of the actor.
Teach For India is a non-proﬁt organization that believes in excellent education for all children and is striving to end educational inequity. To address this challenge, the organization runs a highly selective two-year Fellowship program. This is an opportunity to engage India’s most promising individuals to serve as full-time teachers to children from low-income communities in some of the nation’s most under-resourced schools.
