MUMBAI — “It was a great experience to share personal anecdotes from my career,” says Sanya Malhotra, after interacting with students of Oxford University.
Malhotra has proved her mettle, and her unconventional film choices have gained critical appreciation. She was recently invited to speak at the prestigious Oxford University in Britain and interact with their students. Malhotra shared insights on Indian cinema, her journey, her new film “Shakuntala Devi” and her radical film choices.
Said Malhotra: “I was extremely honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to visit Oxford University. It was a great experience to share personal anecdotes from my career and my journey and to indulge in a fun interactive session with the students there. Moreover, it feels amazing to overcome cultural differences and barriers by discussing the art of cinema and films. It was a super thrilling experience and I am elated to have had some great conversations and exchange of thoughts and ideas with the students.”
On the work front, she will share screen space with Vidya Balan and slip into the character of Anupma Banerjee, Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, in “Shakuntala Devi,” produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film will have a summer 2020 release.
