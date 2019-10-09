MUMBAI — TED Talks India is returning on Star Plus, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to host the show, now titled “Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat” for the second time.
Interestingly, during the show launch, Khan and the TED Talks India team pledged for “No Plastic” on set, a thoughtful initiative taken by Star Plus, Ted Talks India and Khan.
The show will feature 26 speakers from different walks of life. They will shed light on describing how to tackle major issues confronting India like health care, environmental awareness and sexual abuse, among others.
The previous season marked the first time that TED had collaborated with any broadcast network to bring on-screen some life-changing talks in any other language than English. “TED Talks India: Nayi Baat” will be premiered on Khan's birthday Nov. 2.
