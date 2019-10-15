MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan has not announced a new film since his "Zero" debacle last December. On Oct. 15, a video of the superstar walking out of Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar's office went viral on social media, sending fans into excited anticipation.
The video only compounded speculations that have been triggered off lately, ever since SRK said he was reading scripts and would announce his next film in a month or two. King Khan's fans have now started doing guesswork over what his trip to Atlee's office means.
In fact, many impatient fans, speculating that the Bollywood superstar might be in talks with Atlee for a new film, want a confirmation right now. #WeWantConfirmationSRKandAtlee has started trending on Twitter.
The 33-year-old Atlee Kumar is among Tamil mainstream cinema's most in-demand directors, having made blockbusters such as "Theri" and "Mersal.” His new film "Bigil" is set to release later this month.
Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee won't be a remake of any south Indian hit but an original script, a source told "koimoi.com.” Reportedly, Atlee wrote the script a while back and the film, an action drama, is meant to be an all-out commercial entertainer to be produced by SRK's production house, Red Chilies Entertainment.
The website quotes the source as saying that Atlee could be paid Rs 30 crore if the film happens.
However, no official announcement has come from either party yet, and fans have kept Twitter abuzz asking for a confirmation. Since Atlee's films such as "Theri", "Mersal" and "Bigil" star Tamil superstar Vijay, many fans have said they want SRK and Vijay together in one movie.
Many have speculated that Shah Rukh will make the much-awaited announcement on his birthday on Nov. 2nd. Others claim shooting will commence in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.