MUMBAI — On the festive occasion of Diwali, Tips Music present a spiritual offering for the youth of today titled “Adhyashakti,” sung by Shekhar Ravjiani of the Vishal-Shekhar duo.
“ “Adhyashakti” is a sublime, spiritual interpretation of eternal devotion that is traditionally sung in praise of Goddess Ambe Maa. “Adhyashakti” will light the lamps of knowledge and truth in the hearts and minds of the listeners so that they can dispel the forces of darkness within them and allow their innate brilliance and goodness to shine forth,” says Ravjiani.
“ “Adhyashakti” is our #homeiscalling campaign. This song speaks about our Indian roots. In a country like India, where spiritual songs are popular but still unknown to the youth of our country, it will connect them to our culture and spiritual consciousness. The song signifies love, faith and devotion. It is an expression of devotion to God. It does not give momentary pleasure, it makes your soul happy,” added Kumar Taurani of Tips Music. “This is our Diwali gift to our listeners, may your Diwali be happy and prosperous and full of light and positivity.”
As composer, Ravjiani has been scoring in films — approximately 65 — for over 20 years as the second half of the Vishal-Shekhar duo. Separately, his unique renditions of the “Hanuman Chalisa” and “Gayatri Mantra” have been very successful.
He stated, “We live in a world wherein we are constantly losing ourselves in the chaos of daily life. This will gently remind the listeners to go back to their roots, to reconnect with their families and beautiful traditions to discover who they truly are.”
