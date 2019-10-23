MUMBAI — It was a fashion face-off. The fashion game has become something of a statement these days and recent pictures of Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made the rounds in off-shoulder black tops.
Kapoor looked stunning when she first wore a black off-shoulder top during her last leg of “Saaho”’s promotions with open tresses and bold lips. The actress completed the look with gold hoop earrings and minimal hand accessories.
On the other hand, Bhatt recently rocked an almost similar look as she paired an off-shoulder top with polka-dot pants during an event, opting for for nude makeup and a high ponytail and looking gorgeous.
Kapoor is shooting for “Baaghi 3” and gearing up for her next, “Street Dancer 3D.” Bhatt is working in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial “Sadak 2” and “Brahmastra.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.