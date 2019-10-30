MUMBAI — Shriya Pilgaonkar, daughter to actor Sachin and actor in “Fan” as well as “Mirzapur,” is known to go all out for every character she plays. The actress, who will next be seen in the dance-drama film “Bhangra Paa Le” with Sunny Kaushal, wanted to leave no stone unturned while prepping.
Pilgaonkar is part of the film’s storyline that is set in a period era. Since the film is based on dance and music, she wanted to do complete justice to her character and make sure she is comfortable playing the dhol. She has gone the extra mile as her character is a spirited young girl from the heartland of Punjab who loves music.
“It’s always exciting to get opportunities where I can challenge myself and learn a new skill for a film. I wanted to be authentic with my portrayal of Nimmo. We have a song wherein I am playing the dhol and it was important for me to get absolutely comfortable playing it. I really enjoyed the dhol practice sessions,” says Pilgaonkar.
“Bhangra Paa Le” is directed by Sneha Taurani and produced under Ronnie Screwvala’s banner, RSVP. The film will release in theaters Nov. 1.
