MUMBAI — Actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead in the Telugu film "RT 66.”
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action drama also features Ravi Teja in the role of a police officer.
Announcing the news among her followers, Shruti tweeted: "Very excited to be a part of this project. And to be working with Ravi Teja and Gopichand."
Shruti and Ravi had earlier featured together in "Balupu" and "Don Seenu.”
Apart from acting, Shruti is quite active in her musical career. She recently performed a couple of gigs in London.
