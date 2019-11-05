MUMBAI — This Chhath festival, &TV’s “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai” spotlights the just-concluded Chhath Puja dedicated to Bhagwan Surya (Sun God). Angoori Bhabhi (Shubhangi Atre) was seen performing the famous Chhath Puja as a part of a sequence.
Despite there being a different language and different dialect to the devotional Bihari musical piece, Atre effortlessly lip-synced to the song and showed no signs of struggle while doing so. New to this experience and the rituals of the festival, she was quite thrilled and very enthusiastic to learn more about the festival and the way it is celebrated.
“It was indeed a very spiritual experience to perform the holy puja of Chhath. This puja is undertaken to thank Surya Bhagwan to bestow the bounties of life on Earth and to request the granting of the worshipper’s wishes.”
“Since Angoori hails from that belt of India, and having portrayed the character over the last few years, I feel immensely connected to her and showcasing her devotion in front of the audience was a surreal experience. Personally, it was an all-new experience for me as well. Being a spiritual person at heart, I am always eager to know and learn more about these rituals,” said Atre.
The episode showed a rather dismayed Angoori, who is keen to celebrate Chhath Puja, but gets upset as she cannot procure cow-dung cakes, which are an essential requirement to perform the rituals. Vibhuti, seeing her upset, promises her that he will get them by hook or by crook. In a bid to impress Angoori, he lands up fighting for cow-dung cakes with Tiwari.
(0) comments
