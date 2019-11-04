MUMBAI — Director Milap Milan Zaveri’s is going to spotlight Sidharth Malhotra’s alternate avatar with his movie “Marjaavaan.”
The actor, who plays the lead character Raghu, will be seen performing some tough hand combat sequences along with romancing his leading lady.
The makers say that the action-thriller will also show him delivering whistle-worthy dialogues — something he has not done before. Apart from Malhotra, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.
Interestingly, Malhotra has performed his own stunts in the film. Be it breaking a few chains, dislodging a water-hose or fighting with gangsters, he has done it all.
He says, “The action in “Marjaavaan” is larger-than-life just like the film. Amin bhai (action director Amin Khatib), Milap and I incorporated different elements in every action sequence, whether it’s breaking a tanker pipe in the first sequence, the rain action sequence or breaking a few helmets.”
“I also performed some fire stunts apart from standing atop a 30-feet Raavan statue in the climax. It’s been quite tiring, so we’re hoping that the audience, especially the masses, will appreciate it.”
“Marjaavaan” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment). The film releases Nov. 15.
