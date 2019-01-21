MUMBAI—S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR” begins its second schedule Jan. 21. The mega-movie stars Young Tiger NTR and Ram Charan and is one of the most talked-about films.
“RRR” went on floors in November in the presence of the most prominent names in the South Indian film industry like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kalyan Ram, Koratala Siva, Boyapati Srinu, Vamshi Paidipally, Venky Atluri, Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Shobu Yarlagadda, K.L. Narayana and Shyam Prasad Reddy among others.
After the massive success of the “Bahubali” franchise, Rajamouli is helming yet another multi-lingual film that is being touted as a most ambitious project, with the makers leaving no stone unturned to present a cinematic experience surpassing the grandeur of Rajamouli’s last outing “Bahubali: The Conclusion.”
Announcing the second schedule, the makers took to social media to share, “Back on the sets! The second schedule starts, today. #RRR @tarak9999 #RamCharan @ssrajamouli @dvvmovies @rrrmovie.”
The dialogues of the film are written by Sai Madhav Burra, and Madan Karky and editing will be done by National award-winning film editor Sreekar Prasad. S.S Rajamouli’s next will also reunite the dream team of celebrated names like Vijayendra Prasad who has penned the story, costume designer Rama Rajamouli, VFX supervisor V. Srinivasa Mohan, composer M.M. Keeravani, production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film will be made under D.V.V. Danayya’s DVV Entertainment banner with screenplay and direction by S.S Rajamouli.
