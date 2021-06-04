MUMBAI — Superstar Yash has penned an emotional note, extending his heartfelt support to the Kannada film fraternity.
He has launched an initiative to support the daily wage earners of the Kannada film industry. Always at the forefront in providing help and support to the people in need, the actor took to social media to share his wonderful initiative, wherein he will be contributing over Rs. 1.5 crore towards the 21 departments of the Kannada film fraternity.
Here is his note:
“Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. Our own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we live in, To each of the 3,000 odd members which includes all the 21 departments of our film fraternity I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs. 5,000 to their personal accounts. While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, it’s a ray of hope, since it’s HOPE that is certainty of faith, Faith of better times.
Love,
YASH.”
