HYDERABAD — Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni has finally announced the release date of his much-awaited film 'Most Eligible Bachelor. The film will hit the theaters on Oct. 8.
Co-starring Pooja Hegde, 'Most Eligible Bachelor' has been ready for release for a while now, but was unable to find a suitable window due to the Covid pandemic.
Akhil took to his social media accounts to share the news.
He captioned a poster as: "Finally! See you soon at the cinemas. October 8th it is."
Pooja Hegde too shared her excitement as she wrote on her account: "And we have a new release date! Birthday month just got sweeter! October 8th! See you in the theaters."
Directed by Bhaskar, 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vyas and Vasu Varma.
