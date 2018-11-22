MUMBAI—Rajinikanth’s “Robot” (2010) showed that robots have a heart too. The superstar’s character of Chitti in director Shankar’s magnum opus really brought out the emotions, and it was novel because these feelings came from a robot. Its much-anticipated sequel, titled “2.0,” is all set to release Nov. 29 and the new film features Rajni as Chitti again, with Amy Jackson as Nila.
The new film has a story that says robots have a heart and that they too can have a love story. The film’s antagonist, Akshay Kumar, also plays a completely new kind of character – a bird.
At the film’s recent trailer launch, Jackson said, “It was difficult playing the role because I am usually very animated and robots are not! Shankar-sir helped me get into that zone, and I had to be more reserved and actually think like a robot. But Rajni-sir as Chitti was incorrigible and he stole the show.”
Director Shankar revealed that Amy was the right actor for the role. He said, “Amy was the perfect actor for the part because she has the right physique to fit into the suit of the robot and she’s works very hard.” The romance between Jackson’s and Rajinikanth’s characters will be a big surprise for the viewers.
Rajinikanth revealed that it was tough playing the part of Chitti again. He said, “With my health issues proving to be a barrier, I lost confidence in pulling off this role. I even told Shankar that I want to opt out of it, but he was willing to wait. It was a challenge to get into Chitti’s suit, too. It weighs 14 kilos and putting it on and then acting was difficult.”
The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar. “Robot 2.0,” produced by Subaskaran and Lyca Productions, will release across India on Nov. 29 in 3D and 2D.
