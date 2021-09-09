MUMBAI — It’s showtime with Beginnen Media’s first consumer- specific entertainment channel, Azaad, announcing its Originals content offerings exclusively for the ‘rural mindset.’ The first two shows, titled, “Meri Doli Mere Angana” and “Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar,” have both been created after a deep understanding of the rural person through years of periodic syndicated research.
Azaad is India’s First Premium Hindi rural entertainment channel. Staying true to the brand proposition of “Hamari Mitti Hamara Aasman (Our soil, our sky)”, the show themes have been specially designed to attract, engage and connect with this super mass. The shows will launch Sept. 14 and will air Monday to Saturday. They will also stream on MX Player (the digital partner).
“Meri Doli Mere Angana” is the first Hindi series produced by renowned producers, Jitendra Gupta and Mahesh Tagde from Tell-A-Tale Media. The show is based in Bithoor, where the entire Singh family, especially the father, considers the daughter Janki the apple of his eye. It is a story of today’s rural family, which portrays the beauty and complexities of relationships within the family. Due to some circumstances, these relationships change and it drastically affects the heroine’s life.
After her marriage, Janki realizes that the old societal norms where they differentiate between a daughter and daughter-in-law still exists. The show captures Janki’s journey from being an inexperienced and innocent daughter to becoming an experienced daughter-in-law, who learns to manage complex situations and relationships with changing dynamics after her marriage.
Astha Abhay plays the lead protagonist Janki and Surendra Pal, Rudrakshi Gupta and Ankit Raizada enact key characters.
The second Azaad Original is titled “Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar” and is produced by well-known producers, Santosh Singh, Rochelle Singh and Pearl Grey from Parth Production. This family drama, set against the backdrop of Meerut, resonates with the rural mindset as its centered around the themes of encouraging women empowerment, battling societal issues and is also a passionate love story of two diverse personalities.
The show touches upon the aspirations and hopes harbored by today’s rural youth, as a majority of them want better jobs after higher education and also desire the freedom to decide their life choices. The show captures the journey of a young girl called Pavitraa, who is a daughter of an under-privileged taxi driver and aspires to complete her education and become self-reliant. She goes to any lengths to fulfill her goals, fights against all restrictions that impede her growth, gender discrimination and social stigma to eventually become a successful entrepreneur who helps other women become capable to take care of their families and themselves in all respects.
The role of Pavitraa is played by Shaily Priya and the cast includes Neelu Vaghela, Kumaar Raajput and Sheezan Mohammed.
Beginnen Media Pvt Ltd (BMPL) managing director, Bharat Kumar Ranga, says, “It’s an industry first with Azaad making the shift from a creative to a consumer-focused business model. Gaining the trust of our viewers is at the heart of our model as our customer experience is based on deep insights. Our Originals have a rural consumer-centric proposition as it is one that places the viewer, rather than the creative at its core. And, we are privileged to have them join us today LIVE from different villages in North India as we have put our viewer at the heart of everything we do and give them the experience they desire.”
He goes on, “By its sheer size, the rural super mass is clearly emerging as a segment with huge untapped opportunities and with a philosophy of People Centricity, Azaad reflects the Rural DNA that is the unapologetically real Indian. We are delighted to present the union with our content creators. The shows are relatable and would inspire the unapologetically real Indian mindset to reconcile with rural traditions and values while ushering a sense of dynamism and growth to meet their aspirations.”
Beginnen Media, general manager – product, Doris Dey adds, “Azaad is a first on many levels. There has always been a clear-cut divide of urban and rural India. The rurals, despite being a majority, unfortunately have always got a hand-me-down treatment in every sphere of life. Through our shows we will recognize and highlight their challenges; their dreams and aspirations, their traditions and ideologies. And that’s why, we have handpicked a team of creators, who really understand and care about rural India and are eager to create content for them. At Azaad we truly believe in democratizing the entertainment industry by creating content for the much-ignored rural India, and creating an ecosystem where equal opportunities are provided to existing as well as new makers. We are a challenger brand determined to create a unique parallel eco-system within the entertainment industry. And I am sure that we will be able to create new benchmarks with the unwavering support and participation of all our stakeholders.”
Music director Santosh Nair and singer Divya Kumar have provided the brand anthem.
