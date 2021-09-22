MUMBAI — Bhumika Chawla is basking in the glory of the success of her recently released Telugu movie “Seetimaarr.” The movie, directed by Sampath Nandi, is a sports action drama and also features Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Talking about the film, the “Tere Naam” actress said, “Sports backdrop films have their own charm and curiosity among audiences. Theatres have opened up and the entertainment industry is picking up. I play the role of Gopichand’s sister, who was a kabaddi player and inspires him to become a Kannada player and coach.”
Heaping praise on her co-stars, she said, “I have worked with Tamannaah before. She is a good co-actor to work with and is a very hardworking girl. It is always good to work with people who are passionate about their work. Gopichand is a good co-actor as well and he is a very humble person.”
Bhumika made her debut in 2000 with “Yuvakudu.” She said her journey so far in the South film industry has been wonderful. “The landmark films of my career in the south would be “Yuvakudu,” “Okkadu, Simhadari, Missamma,” “Naa Autograph,” “Anasuya,” “Middle-Class Abbayi,” “Bhramaram” and “Sillunu Oru Kaadhal” to name a few. The Southern industry has its own way of functioning. The audience in the South worships their idols, it’s their way of showing love. Each culture, industry and person is different,” she added.
The actress further said, “People have been very respectful and kind. God has always been kind and I got to work with the best people. I thank Great India Entertainment for launching me— and I thank Supriya, Nagarjuna and the production house. I learnt a lot from the industry.”
She goes on, “I have acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. As an actor there is no preferred language — a good script, great powerful content, good team is what matters as an actor—language is no bar. Though Hindi comes easy in terms of language, it has never been a barrier. One has to work hard to do films in different languages and once you get used to the language, it’s fine,” she said.
The actress revealed that she is now looking for roles that can give her more opportunities to explore. She said, “Acting gives me creative satisfaction. I look at roles that I haven’t done as yet—stories that would challenge me as an actor, and directors that get the best out of me as a performer. My role should make a difference in the story.”
“I am particular about the work I do. Once an actor, always an actor—I am looking at roles that will give me ample scope for performance.”
Talking about her personal life, Chawla revealed, “I am a very private person. I understand there is a social media boom too. But I like to live and work at my own pace. I tend to strike a balance between personal and professional life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.