MUMBAI— Sanjay Kapoor, who was recently in Netflix’s “Lust Stories” and garnered appreciation for his character, is set to make his debut in the South. The actor has kicked off work on a film featuring Nikhil Kumar and Rachitha Ram.
Sanjay Kapoor recently kicked off shooting for the Kannada film “Seetharama Kalyana,” directed by Harsha.
“Harsha had seen some of my recent work and liked it. He approached me for an interesting role, and I thought, ‘Why not?’ It opens up new avenues for me because I’ve never done any regional film. I was shooting for six days, film units in the South work at a fast pace.”
On the challenges of mouthing dialogue in another language, Kapoor revealed, “It makes me nostalgic about schooldays when I would mug up everything for exams. That said, Harsha has been kind enough to not give me long lines to speak. I had my fingers crossed, and it went well.”
