MUMBAI—After garnering rave reviews for the film worldwide, Dhanush will launch the trailer of his Hollywood debut, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.” The film has been screened in many film festivals, and not only received rave reviews but swept some awards as well.
The Indian trailer was released June 4. The announcement was made by unveiling a new poster of the movie. In this poster, we can see Dhanush emerging out of a box with an Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. We can also see some glimpses of Dhanush’s character in the form of photographs.
The movie is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and revolves around an Indian street magician’s journey to Paris, finding himself amid a crazy adventure for which he had never bargained. The film deals with the problems of refugees across the world, but despite its rather sensitive subject, it is full of light-hearted humor.
“The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir” is directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle and Genevieve Lemal and co-produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piyush Singh from Golden Ratio, who are also presenting the film.
“The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir” will be releasing in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore and Malaysia on June 21. Watch the trailer of the film here.
