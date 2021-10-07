MUMBAI — Marking the launch of the Prithviraj starrer “Bhramam,” the excitement level around the crime thriller has elevated further. Taking the excitement a notch higher, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to post about how he received a mysterious phone call and asked his best friend and the main lead of the movie, Prithiviraj, about why was CID Ramdaas calling him and what he wanted?
To this, Prithviraj cryptically replied that it was a secret and that the truth will come out Oct. 7. Well, what will happen Oct. 7? Just like Dulquer Salmaan, we too will have to wait to find the answer.
Directed by Ravi K. Chandran, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan, the much-awaited “Bhramam” is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.
