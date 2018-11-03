MUMBAI—Eros International Media Ltd., in association with Mythri Movie Makers, will release the much-awaited, mystical thriller “Savyasachi” Nov. 2.
Co-produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Mohan Cherukuri under Mythri Movie Makers, the supernatural thriller is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The highly anticipated pre-Diwali release features an ensemble cast of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, R. Madhavan, Bhumika Chawla, and Nidhhi Agerwal, who makes her Telugu debut. M. M. Keeravani has composes music.
The trailer of “Savyasachi” has gathered phenomenal traction with 4.4 million views on the Internet in less than a week. The film focuses on the story of a young man who suffers from the Vanishing Twin Syndrome, a rare phenomenon where a twin pregnancy is detected at an early stage, but only one baby is eventually born, leading to twins sharing the same body.
Sunil Lulla, managing director, Eros International Media Ltd., said, “We are excited to collaborate on this one-of-a-kind film with a unique story that promises to be a mass entertainer. “Savyasachi” makes for a perfect Diwali release. We recognize the great content emerging from south Indian cinema, and our association with “Savyasachi” reiterates our focus on our regional expansion plans.”
