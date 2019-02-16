MUMBAI—The award-winning filmmaker-screenwriter A.R. Murugadoss will lend his storytelling genius to the Tamil version of the much-anticipated Marvel film, “Avengers: Endgame.”
This is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year – with fans across the country eagerly waiting to witness the grand conclusion. In an endeavor to present the film to fans in their local language; Marvel India has associated with Murugadoss to pen the script and dialogues in Tamil.
Incidentally and interestingly, “Avengers: Infinity War” was one of the highest- grossing Hollywood film in India with much of the box-office contribution came from the South. The Tamil trailer has been trending with 5.5 million-plus views and counting! To further enhance the viewing experience for Tamil fans, Murugadoss will be stepping in to script and recreate the dialogues for the larger-than-life action drama.
“I have always admired the story, spectacle and scale that Marvel brings to its movies, and this is going to be one such powerhouse of a film that has the whole country excited. As a writer and a filmmaker and now a fan – thanks to my son Aaditya – I am thrilled to be a part of this phenomenon that brings together a galaxy of powerful characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and more. I have tried to bring in an interesting local flavor to the movie without compromising on the original thought and certainly hope that fans will look forward to watching the Tamil version of the film,” said Murugadoss.
“South India has emerged as one of the crucial markets for Marvel, and we have always had a special focus on serving Marvel fans there as well. With the celebrated writer A.R. Murugadoss, we are bringing alive the magnificence and grandeur of the film in a language that the audiences prefer. We hope all the fans will appreciate this effort and enjoy this epic spectacle in Tamil as well,” said Bikram Duggal, head of Studio Entertainment, Marvel India.
“Avengers: Endgame” releases in India Apr. 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
