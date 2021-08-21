NEW DELHI — Celebrities from all the Southern film industries wished their fans Aug. 21 on the occasion of Onam on social media.
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.
Malayalam film actor Fahadh Faasil had double reasons to celebrate. He took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Nazriya. The couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary Aug. 21.
Fahadh captioned the image as: "Anniversary cheers. Happy Onam.”
Superstar Mohanlal uploaded a picture of himself making a rangoli and captioned it "Happy Onam.”
"Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Wishing peace, prosperity and well-being for all. Happy Onam.”
Telugu star Allu Arjun put up a post on his social media and wrote: "Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous Onam."
Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote on his Instagram Stories: "May this festival of Onam fill your home with all joy, peace and happiness. #onamasamshakal #happyonam."
