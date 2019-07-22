MUMBAI—In a recent proud development for the entire nation, India’s space scientists had a narrow one-minute window for their second attempt at launching moon mission Chandrayaan 2 on July 22, and the instrument of action has been regarded as ‘Bahubali’ after the 2015 film.
The success of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organziation)’s Chandrayaan 2 mission will make India the fourth country after US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. An elated Prabhas took to his social media and shared, “Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hard work in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. More Power to India.”
The actor’s popularity has seen no boundaries after the blockbuster franchise that garnered international acclaim as well. Prabhas dedicated five years to the shoot of the two-part film and was showered with multiple offers during the shoot, but chose to focus only on the magnum opus. The superstar also received as many as 6000 marriage proposals after the film, making him one of the most eligible bachelors of the nation.
“Bahubali” broke all records and Prabhas’ title character reflected strength and monumental triumph over all the obstacles. And this totally justifies how ISRO found resonance with the title.
The actor will be next seen in “Saaho'” with Shraddha Kapoor and “Amour” with Pooja Hegde.
