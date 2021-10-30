BENGALURU — Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away has left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them was Jr NTR who broke down.
Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.
"RRR" actor Jr NTR, who was a close friend of Puneeth, broke down on the occasion.
They both shared a special bond as they frequently time together despite their busy schedules. NTR had also sung a song for his movie.
Balakrishna and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also appeared devastated, as they paid their final respects. Balakrishna treated Puneeth as his own brother and went to several public meetings together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.