CHENNAI — Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Jan. 6 wished “good luck” to actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj for foraying into politics.
“Wishing my friend Mr. Prakash Raj all the very best in his political journey. Thanks for walking the talk,” tweeted Haasan, the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam party.
A few days ago, Prakash Raj, who has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate.
Though he has not indicated from where he will contest, many parties have been seen offering him support.
Prakash Raj is a known name in the southern film industry. He has featured in movies like “Iruvar,” “Anthapuram” and “Kanchivaram.” He has also made his presence felt in Bollywood, with movies like “Singham” and “Wanted.”
