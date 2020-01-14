MUMBAI — The “KGF” star Yash, who celebrated his birthday last week, witnessed true fan frenzy, proving that instead of being popular only across the southern region, he now has a pan-India reach. What’s more, he celebrated his big day after two years!
Over the years, be it for his movie releases, festival celebrations, birthday celebrations or just about anything else, fans have thronged in great numbers to see him and spend time with Yash.
Setting world records, from 216 feet cutout installations to 5000 kilograms of cake that was cut this year by the fans, this fan frenzy is absolutely real!
For the past decade, Yash has been celebrating his birthday with his fans. Swarms of fans gather around his house, waiting to get a glimpse of the star. The usual scenario is where thousands of cakes are cut on the day, and a meet-and-greet session for each of his fans also takes place.
Last year, because a die-hard fan committed suicide, Yash did not celebrate. This year too, as he’s been busy with the “KGF 2” shoot, celebration was not on the list. However, fans from across the country came together to organize the ‘Rocking Habba’ gala event for him on his birthday. The 40 by 80 feet cake had the words, “Happy Birthday Rocking Star Yash Boss” written on it.
