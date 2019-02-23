MUMBAI— Collaborating with Madame Tussauds Singapore, Mahesh Babu will be launching his first wax figure Mar. 25 in Hyderabad. This will be a special moment for Madame Tussauds Singapore as this will be their first unveiling of a prestigious figure outside the city.
Mahesh’s wax figure will join Madame Tussauds Singapore – the home of other A-list icons. All his fans will be able to get up close and grab selfies with the superstar very soon.
Mahesh, one of the most successful actors of Telugu cinema, said, “I am quite excited for the honor and this is a moment to cherish. It took over four hours to get the measurements and other details. Like all my fans, I am also eagerly waiting to see my wax statue.”
The sculpting team specially traveled to Hyderabad to meet Mahesh and conducted a detailed sitting process. More than 200 measurements were taken, and the team also matched the hair and eye color of the actor to ensure a truly authentic representation of the star.
Alex Ward, general manager of Madame Tussauds, Singapore said, “Mahesh Babu is a superstar, and we are honored to partner with him. To finally add a Tollywood star to our attraction is an important step. We receive many Indian tourists from all over the country, and our goal is to represent the best of Indian cinema. ”
Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to grow their attraction with more immersive experiences. In spring they will also launch the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Guests will go on a behind-the-scenes journey. This experience will give guests the chance to audition for a leading role as they act, dance and star alongside superstars of Indian cinema surrounded by interactive technology!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.