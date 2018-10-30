MUMBAI—Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently in the US, has started training for his next, “Maharshi,” and he’s posted this news by sharing a picture with his trainer on social media while standing at Times Square in New York. Mahesh mentioned that Satish is his favorite trainer and he is glad that his training sessions are in Broadway and not restricted to the gym.
The actor reposted the picture from his trainer’s account and wrote, “Back with my favourite trainer @satishparyada :) Thank god its Broadway, not a gym.”
“Maharshi” is scheduled to release on Apr. 2019. After wrapping the Dehra Dun and Hyderabad schedules, the team has flown to the US. On the actor’s birthday, the makers revealed the first look and teaser, where the superstar is seen in a new avatar in a college look, sporting a beard. He looks handsome and is winning our hearts as always. After spending some time with his family in New York, the actor will resume the shooting soon.
