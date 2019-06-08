MUMBAI—Mammootty, who has done over 300 films and has won the National award thrice, is set to star in the biggest film of his life, “Mamangam,” a true story based on a festival of that name, wherein he will be seen playing a mysterious character with multiple looks.
Mamangam was a religious festival held once in 12 years at Thirunavaya, on the banks of Bharatapuzha in Kerala. For 280 years, fierce battles were waged by a few men against a mighty king during the festival. The film will showcase a story of one real great hero and one glorious unknown hero.
This will be the first Malayalam film to be released in four languages – also in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. This movie is one of the most expensive movies made in Malayalam and is set in 1695. It will showcase a wide action sequence of Kalaripayattu, the Indian martial art form that is the oldest in the world, and the action sequences will be choreographed by Sham Kaushal.
The movie also stars Achutan, Sudev Nair, Sidhique, Unnimukundan, Sureshkrishna and Manikkuttan. It is directed by M. Padmakumar and is produced by Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films. The film is slated to release in the last quarter of 2019.
Well, well, “Bahubali” has really inspired all.
