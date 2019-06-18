MUMBAI—The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor film “Saaho” promises to be a treat for the audience with its original and world-class background score from Mohamaad Ghibran.
The music composer is a leading name of the South Indian industry and has composed music and original background scores for various projects. The “Saaho” teaser gives us a dose of the score with a thrilling combination of beats and rhythm.
The teaser charted new records with more than 72 million views across all languages within few days of its release.
The movie also has a remarkable ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and others. It recently made news of a kind when Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy quit the film, but the reasons apart (which are not known), this seems to be their loss, for if the emotions are pitched right, “Saaho” is gonna be HUGE!
Presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, the film hits theaters Aug. 15 in a clash with “Mission Mangal.” Watch the teaser here.
