MUMBAI — The Malayalam film, “Minnal Murali,” starring Tovino Thomas, will premiere worldwide Dec. 24 on Netflix.
Set in the ‘90s, “Minnal Murali” is the story of Jaison, an ordinary man-turned-superhero (Murali), who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.
Produced by Weekend Blockbusters’ Sophia Paul, this action film is directed by Basil Joseph, and stars Malayalam icon Tovino Thomas as the unexpected superhero along with Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.
Written by Arun A.R and Justin Matthews, the film has lyrics by Manu Manjith and music by Shaan Rahman and Sushin Shyam.
