THIRUVANANTHAPURAM – Malayalam actor G.K. Pillai, who was famous for playing the villain in action films and for performing stunts without using body doubles, passed away on Dec. 31. He was 97 and died because of an age-related illness.
After spending 13 years in both the Army and the Navy, Pillai retired from the military and launched his illustrious career in Malayalam cinema with the film 'Snehaseema' in 1954. He acted in more than 325 films and later ventured into television, where he was active till two years ago.
A hugely respected actor, Pillai's baritone voice was his distinguishing feature and it won him many roles and several film awards. He also dabbled in politics and was seen frequently in Congress party circles.
He is survived by six children. His wife had predeceased him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.