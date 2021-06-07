MUMBA I— Amidst the rising issues of deforestation and global warming, Allu Arjun launched a campaign on World Environment Day.
Addressing the need for green forests, the superstar kicked off a digital segment titled “#GoGreenWithAA.” Through the campaign, the “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” actor endeavors to encourage fans and followers to gift a plant or plant a tree and post its photo with the hashtag of the segment.
Sharing its details on social media, he wrote, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart. I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share photo of you planting a sapling and I’ll be re-sharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA.”
The green movement has been timed well as the climatic conditions in India are conducive to planting trees. However, the superstar's campaign of going green is not restricted to his home country, for he calls out to his fans and followers all over the world to join it. With a massive army of fans across the globe, Arjun, who has been a game-changer in the space of cinema, has vowed to advocate the cause of going green for a lifetime just as he promised on the popular show, “Sam Jam.”
