MUMBAI—Nothing shows the big status that South movies now have pan-India now than the fact that, after Dharma Productions got into the “Bahubali” franchise and “2.0” as partners, Yash Raj Films now enters the scene with “Saaho.” YRF will collaborate with Phar Films for the overseas theatrical distribution of the Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor film.
Phars Film has been the pioneer in developing the film and cinema industry in the Middle-East region from as early as 1964, making it one of the leading distribution companies in the Middle-East for Hollywood, Arabic, Hindi and South Indian motion pictures.
Adding to its strong and vast distribution network, Phars Film has acquired the international theatrical distribution rights to the forthcoming Indian action thriller written and directed by Sujeeth, and produced by UV Creations. This much-awaited movie is being released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.
Phars Film has collaborated with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for the film’s release in the international territories excluding the Middle-East, which will be handled by its own office.
For over two decades now, YRF has been the top production and distribution studio by delivering some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever seen. YRF has also established its dominance as the premier distribution company for titles not produced by its production arm in emerging and established markets across the globe and distributed some of the biggest entertainers in the overseas territories. “Saaho” adds to its ever-growing list of titles.
Nelson D’Souza, associate vice-president of International Distribution, YRF, said, “Phars Film is a big and strong partner for YRF. We couldn’t have asked for a better partnership that truly upholds a high standard of entertainment. I look forward to a successful journey on one of the highly-anticipated and biggest multilingual action film of our times.”
In a (not very) related release, director Sujeeth said, “Shraddha Kapoor is the best choice for the film.” He appreciated how she refused to use body-doubles and commends her for most of the stunt scenes that were performed by Kapoor herself. “Saaho” will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar as a cop.
