MUMBAI—Prabhas, who is currently amidst the shoot of his big-budget and high- octane action film “Saaho,” has been taking Hindi lessons. The multilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
While the actor is proficient in the Southern languages, he is having some difficulty with Hindi. And to do justice to his character, he has taken Hindi lessons to get his dialect and fluency right.
Sharing his experience, Prabhas stated, “‘Saaho’ will cater to audiences across the nation. Hindi is not difficult as a language, but it is not my first language. So, a lot of preparation went into it. I can read and write in it, but we don’t speak in Hindi at home.”
The actor added, “I have done a lot of homework for it and my teacher Soni conducted dialogue classes for more than a month. The first schedule was tough for me, but from the second one, it got better. I will be dubbing for the Hindi version myself.”
The actor will be next seen under the direction of “Jil” fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is “Amour,” and he stars with Pooja Hegde.
Here’s wishing some of our Mumbai actors, actresses, singers, composers, filmmakers, and even writers follow Prabhas’ example! They are so bad at diction and can “read” Hindi only in Roman!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.